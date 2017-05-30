Home /
Arkansas-Minnesota rematch set for December
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 10:27 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host Minnesota on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Bud Walton Arena.
The game is the second in a two-game series that began last year when the Razorbacks lost 86-72 to the Golden Gophers in Minneapolis. That game was played as part of the Golden Gopher Classic, which included a round-robin schedule with three other teams.
The Minnesota date is the second known for Arkansas during the 2017-18 nonconference schedule. The Razorbacks are scheduled to host Oklahoma State on Jan. 27, 2018, as part of the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
Arkansas also is scheduled to play three games at the Phil Knight Invitational on Nov. 23-26 in Portland, Ore., against teams to be announced. The Razorbacks will host Colorado State some time in December, according to a game contract, either in Fayetteville or North Little Rock.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas-Minnesota rematch set for December
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.