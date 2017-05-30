Arkansas-Minnesota rematch set for December

— Arkansas will host Minnesota on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Bud Walton Arena.

The game is the second in a two-game series that began last year when the Razorbacks lost 86-72 to the Golden Gophers in Minneapolis. That game was played as part of the Golden Gopher Classic, which included a round-robin schedule with three other teams.

The Minnesota date is the second known for Arkansas during the 2017-18 nonconference schedule. The Razorbacks are scheduled to host Oklahoma State on Jan. 27, 2018, as part of the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

Arkansas also is scheduled to play three games at the Phil Knight Invitational on Nov. 23-26 in Portland, Ore., against teams to be announced. The Razorbacks will host Colorado State some time in December, according to a game contract, either in Fayetteville or North Little Rock.