Arkansas motorcyclist dies days after vehicle hits ditch off state highway, police say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:49 a.m.
An Arkansas motorcyclist died several days after his vehicle left a state highway and hit a ditch in Searcy County, police said.
A 2007 Honda motorcycle was heading north on Arkansas 263 near Big Flat around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, according to an Arkansas State Police report. The motorcycle left the roadway and struck a ditch, police said.
The driver, 55-year-old Shea Smith of Mountain View, was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. He died early Tuesday, Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs said.
No one else was reported hurt in the wreck, and conditions were clear and dry at the time.
At least 194 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
