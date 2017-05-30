Authorities: Arkansas man shoots girlfriend, her sister, then kills himself

One person died and two others were hurt in a triple shooting that stemmed from an argument early Sunday in northeast Arkansas, according to authorities.

Officers with the Blytheville Police Department were called around 3:45 a.m. to an address in Blytheville in reference to a domestic disturbance, a news release states.

Authorities arrived to find that 22-year-old Brittany Anderson, her 20-year-old sister Candice Anderson, and 24-year-old Shaquan Rainer, all of Blytheville, had been shot.

The Andersons were taken to a Memphis hospital. Rainer was transported to the Great River Medical Center in Blytheville, where he was pronounced dead.

Rainer and Brittany Anderson, who were in a relationship, reportedly got into an argument that resulted in Rainer shooting his girlfriend and then himself, according to the release.

Candice Anderson was also injured as a result of the shooting, police said.

Brittany Anderson remained in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon. Candice Anderson was listed as being in “guarded condition” at that time.

No charges are anticipated in the case.