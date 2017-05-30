City boosts penalties for parking violators

JONESBORO -- City officials will soon enforce stricter downtown parking regulations to ensure that spaces often taken by workers and residents are available for shoppers.

The Jonesboro City Council approved increasing fines for parking violations to $10 for the first offense and $25 for the second offense. In the past the city charged $2 to $5 per violation.

A fourth offense will result in the motorist's car being towed or mechanically disabled.

"This is the last thing we wanted to do, but the reality is that downtown businesses need for everyone to share," Jonesboro Parking Commission Chairman Joe Clay Young said. "We've been getting complaints from business owners that some people are abusing the free parking."

While touting the new regulations to aldermen, Parking Commission members said residents who live in lofts and apartments in the downtown area are parking in spots longer than two hours, which was provided in the previous parking ordinance for the city of 72,210.

Workers at downtown businesses also park in spaces generally reserved for shoppers, Young said.

The city provides several free parking lots comprising about 500 spaces.

"They may not be right in front of the business or [apartment]," Young said. "You just might have to go for a stroll."

The city had enforced downtown parking until a civilian parking enforcement officer was injured when struck by a car earlier this year. Kimberly Lochner is expected to return to work within a few weeks, Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said.

Young said shoppers won't venture to downtown businesses because of the lack of available parking. By enforcing stricter regulations, there will be a larger turnover in open spaces, which Young said would encourage motorists to return to the downtown area.

The free two-hour parking is in a location framed by an area from Matthews Avenue north to Cate and Burke streets and from Union Avenue east to Church Street.

Alderman Ann Williams said she has mixed feelings about the decision.

"It's a hard balancing act to maintain," she said. "I wished we wouldn't have to go to the extremes [with fines].

"We're doing things more in line with the big cities. We're coming to terms that Jonesboro is a big city."

Bethany Summers, an employee of Main Street Tattoo, said customers now ask how long it will take for one of the business' artists to ink a tattoo.

"We have a lot of walk-ins that may take only an hour or two to do," she said. "If it takes longer, they may come in after 5 p.m. when the parking isn't enforced.

"It does affect some who live down here. I think they should give them passes."

Under the new ordinance, judges and court reporters are exempt from fines, along with those serving on juries.

"I think this will help us," said Anj Bond, manager of Godsey's Grill on Main Street.

"A lot of people who live downtown park right in front of our business and never move. That stops people from parking. It makes it harder for shoppers."

Alderman Mitch Johnson, chairman of the city's Public Safety Committee, said he favored the increased enforcement because it helps businesses.

"I think it will open up a lot of parking," Johnson said. "It may be a hardship for downtown employees, but the No. 1 priority is the customer."

Young said fines collected from violators will go into the city's parking fund and will be used to maintain the city's downtown lots, repaint parking spaces and install more lighting.

"It's an investment because 100 percent of the fund is dedicated to the improvement of parking," he said. "Ideally, we will have low revenue if people obey the two-hour limit. We just need everyone to share.

"This encourages people to do their business and then move on."

State Desk on 05/30/2017