SEAL parachutist killed in fall at show

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- In the shadow of the Statue of Liberty, a Navy Seal team member fell to his death Sunday after his parachute failed to open during a Fleet Week demonstration over the Hudson River.

The accident occurred a few minutes after noon near Liberty State Park, a large New Jersey park across from Manhattan where thousands of people a year catch ferries to the nearby national landmark.

The parachutist, whose identity was not immediately released, was a member of an elite Navy parachute team called the Leap Frogs, a Navy spokesman said. The cause of the parachute malfunction is under investigation.

The parachutist was among four who drifted down from high in the sky from two helicopters. One of the parachutists descended with a large American flag. In a release, the Navy said the parachutist was pulled immediately from the water by U.S. Coast Guard personnel who were standing by in vessels to support the aerial demonstration that featured the coordinated parachute jump. The Navy said the parachutist was pronounced dead at Jersey City Medical Center at 1:10 p.m.

The Navy said the identity of the victim would be released after family notifications were completed.

Police: Slain burglary suspect fired first

CARY, N.C. -- A burglary suspect in North Carolina fired a stolen gun when he was finally cornered and killed by a police officer about three hours after officers first saw him running from a home in a suburban neighborhood, authorities said.

A gun that had been taken in a rash of burglaries and break-ins early Sunday morning was found near where Shaquian Johnson was shot, Cary Police Chief Tony Godwin said Monday.

Johnson, 22, was seen running from the home in the suburban Raleigh town shortly after a woman and her granddaughter called 911 around 2:30 a.m. Sunday after the younger woman saw Johnson creep into the home through the garage door, authorities said.

Police called in tracking dogs, and officer A.J. Lopez found Johnson about three hours later. He told investigators he heard a gunshot and saw a muzzle flash as he tried to arrest Johnson, Godwin said.

Lopez has been taken off patrol as the State Bureau of Investigation looks into the shooting. The 29-year-old officer has worked in Cary since 2015.

EPA seeks source of creek's salty water

PAWHUSKA, Okla. -- Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt says the agency is looking for the source of pollution at a contaminated creek in Osage County.

Pruitt, Oklahoma's former attorney general, visited the contaminated Bird Creek on Friday to discuss the agency's efforts to determine the source of the pollution and correct it.

The Tulsa World reported that the contamination was first noticed in August 2016 when an oily sheen appeared on North Bird Creek along with dead fish and turtles a few miles from the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve.

EPA and Bureau of Indian Affairs officials first suspected a case of illegal dumping of oil well production water, but after heavy rains and subsequent EPA tests found salty, warm water percolating up into the creek, the precise source of the pollution remains unknown.

The salty water is a byproduct of extracting oil. The oil and water are separated and the water is injected back into rock formations.

The newspaper reported that the site is just a few miles west of the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve, and the ranch where the contamination is occurring is a recognized part of the nation's surviving native prairie habitat comprising less than 4 percent of what once was an expansive ecosystem.

Florida freeway gunfire suspect caught

MIAMI -- Police said a man fired an AK-47 rifle while driving down a Florida highway, damaging at least two passing vehicles before surrendering after becoming cornered and exchanging fire with officers.

Miami-Dade police detective Daniel Ferrin said the 36-year-old suspect began shooting from inside his Toyota Corolla around 1 a.m. Monday as he was driving south on the Palmetto Expressway.

Two vehicles were struck by bullets. Ferrin said one victim drove himself to a hospital with a minor head injury due to debris from the shooting.

Ferrin said the suspect hit a median, drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into a wall before exchanging gunfire with law enforcement officers who were approaching him. The man eventually surrendered.

Officers from Miami-Dade police, Doral police and the Florida Highway Patrol were involved in capturing the suspect.

It wasn't immediately clear why the suspect started firing. Ferrin said charges were pending. Authorities didn't know if the suspect had been involved in a dispute or if he was firing randomly.

A Section on 05/30/2017