Family: Today’s young adults not hitting traditional milestones
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:12 a.m.
There are often-discussed aspects of today’s millennial generation — they wait longer to marry, reach financial independence from their parents later, etc. — and a new U.S. Census Bureau report puts numbers to those features.
Some examples from the “The Changing Economics and Demographics of Young Adulthood: 1975-2016” include that the percentage of women ages 20-24 who are married fell from 57 percent in 1976 to 17 percent in 2014. And the report states that about one in three 18-to-34-year-olds relies on parents’ financial help.
Read more about the report and some millennials’ opinion on the numbers in Wednesday’s Family section.
