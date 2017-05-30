Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 5:48 p.m.

Former national security adviser to give documents to Senate intelligence panel

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:31 p.m.

In this photo taken Feb. 10, 2017, then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn sits in the front row in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. Attorneys for Flynn say that a daily &quot;escalating public frenzy against him&quot; and the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel has created a legally dangerous environment for him to cooperate with a Senate investigation. That's according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press sent Monday by Flynn's legal team to the Senate Intelligence committee. It lays out the case for Flynn, the former national security adviser, to invoke his right against self-incrimination. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)


Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will provide some documents to the Senate intelligence committee as part of its probe into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.

A person close to Flynn said he will turn over documents related to two of his businesses as well as some personal documents the committee requested earlier this month. The person said Flynn plans to produce documents by next week.

Flynn's decision comes after he invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier request from the committee. Flynn's attorneys had argued the earlier request was too broad and would have required Flynn to turn over information that could have been used against him.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Flynn's private interactions with the committee.

