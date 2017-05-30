Gunman takes cash at Little Rock Dollar General

An armed robber held up a Dollar General store in Little Rock on Friday evening, according to a police report.

Officers were called at 7:54 p.m. to the Dollar General at 2415 Broadway on a report of a robbery, the report said.

A woman told police the robber pointed a firearm at her and demanded all the money in the cash drawer, according to the report.

The woman gave the gunman cash from the drawer and he left, heading south on Broadway, according to the report.

The robber did not touch anything in the store, the woman told police.

The report described the robber as a male who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Metro on 05/30/2017