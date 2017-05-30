Gunshots hit home where kids sleeping

An unknown person fired into the living room of a Little Rock home while two children slept elsewhere in the home early Sunday, officials said.

Officers were called to a home on Rolling Lane in south Little Rock about 1:20 a.m. after a report of gunfire in the area, Little Rock police spokesman Steve Moore said.

An 8-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl told officers they were sleeping at the south end of the residence when someone fired into the living room, according to a police report.

Multiple bullet holes were found in a window pane and frame, police said, and six shell casings were found in front of the driveway.

No one was reported injured.

A witness told police he saw a light-colored Chevrolet, possibly a Suburban, stop in front of the house, and a passenger in the front seat fired several shots before the vehicle fled, the report said.

The children's mother and owner of the home told police she was away when the gunfire occurred. The woman said she did not know who might have fired at her residence.

No suspects were named on the report.

Gunman takes cash at LR Dollar General

An armed robber held up a Dollar General store in Little Rock on Friday evening, according to a police report.

Officers were called at 7:54 p.m. to the Dollar General at 2415 Broadway on a report of a robbery, the report said.

A woman told police the robber pointed a firearm at her and demanded all the money in the cash drawer, according to the report.

The woman gave the gunman cash from the drawer and he left, heading south on Broadway, according to the report.

The robber did not touch anything in the store, the woman told police.

The report described the robber as a male who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Metro on 05/30/2017