• Faraz Syed and his brother, Faisal, had yet to open their new restaurant in Charlotte, N.C., but got a $308,000 water bill from the city covering 13 days in March, forcing them to deal with the city for two months to resolve the billing error.

• Andrew Schalk, 16, a junior at Stafford High School in Virginia who has Type 1 diabetes, and his service dog, Alpha, have side-by-side yearbook photos after the annual's staff decided the canine, which alerts Schalk when his blood sugar levels are off, "is a part of this school now."

• Raymond Saunders and Carl Cobb, both 50, were charged with illegal posession of more than 11 marine turtle species/eggs and turtle nests after investigators found them with 500 sea turtle eggs at a beach in St. Lucie County, Fla.

• Ernesto Rodriguez, a police spokesman in Miami Beach, Fla., said two men died in shootings that began with an argument over a parking space in a popular tourist district where one was killed and another wounded and ended with police fatally wounding a suspect as he fled the scene.

• Terry Selwood, 73, suffered a badly bruised and bleeding right arm when a 9-foot great white shark leapt onto the deck of his 15-foot power boat, knocking him off his feet, as he fished off Evans Head, about 450 miles north of Sydney, Australia.

• Brian Lawson and his twin brother, Alex, 17, high school juniors in Enterprise, Ala., both tallied 36s on their ACT tests in April, the highest possible score on the college admission test, placing them among the 2,235 students who achieved the feat out of the more than 2 million who took the test.

• Mrinal Haque, a sculptor in Dhaka, Bangladesh, said workers returned a Lady Justice statue to the country's Supreme Court two days after it was removed because of complaints from religious hard-liners who oppose idol worship and consider the statue anti-Islamic.

• Kara Phillipi, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol lieutenant, said a woman arrested in a drunken-driving case was critically injured when she tried to escape by bolting from a patrol vehicle and leaping from an overpass on Interstate 44 in Tulsa.

