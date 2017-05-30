Man flown to hospital after falling down Arkansas ravine, authorities say

A man was airlifted to a hospital after he fell down a ravine in northwest Arkansas on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Emergency responders were called to the Winfrey Valley near Winslow to rescue a man who had fallen down a ravine, Central EMS chief Becky Stewart said. She estimated that the call came in to her office around 9 a.m., though several agencies responded, including Washington County Urban Search and Rescue, she noted.

Officials had to perform a "high-angle rescue," meaning the slope of the bluff was too steep to traverse on foot, Stewart said. Responders had to use a system of ropes and safety mechanisms to get the man free, she said.

The victim was flown by Air Vac to a hospital, Stewart said. His name has not been released.

Stewart said the man had experienced "moderate trauma," but said she could not comment on his specific injuries.

It's unknown from what height the man fell.