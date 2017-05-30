'Tickle monster' with Arkansas ties competing on ABC's 'The Bachelorette'

A man with Arkansas ties is a contestant on the latest season of ABC’s The Bachelorette.

Contestant Jonathan Treece, a resident of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., is competing for the love of 32-year-old Dallas lawyer Rachel Lindsay.

During the season opener, 31-year-old Treece introduced himself as a "tickle monster," the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. He's actually a doctor.

Treece graduated from Arkansas State University and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

The Bachelorette airs at 7 p.m. Mondays on ABC. In Little Rock, viewers can watch on KATV-TV, Channel 7.