Home / Latest News /
'Tickle monster' with Arkansas ties competing on ABC's 'The Bachelorette'
This article was published today at 11:46 a.m.
A man with Arkansas ties is a contestant on the latest season of ABC’s The Bachelorette.
Contestant Jonathan Treece, a resident of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., is competing for the love of 32-year-old Dallas lawyer Rachel Lindsay.
During the season opener, 31-year-old Treece introduced himself as a "tickle monster," the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. He's actually a doctor.
Treece graduated from Arkansas State University and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
The Bachelorette airs at 7 p.m. Mondays on ABC. In Little Rock, viewers can watch on KATV-TV, Channel 7.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 'Tickle monster' with Arkansas ties competing on ABC's 'The Bachelorette'
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.