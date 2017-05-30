Home / Latest News /
Man denied movie popcorn charged with assaulting officer
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:19 a.m.
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of throwing a popcorn container at a movie theater worker because he was irate that the concession stand was closed, then punching and biting a police officer.
Clarksville police spokesman Jim Knoll says in a news release that 50-year-old Paul West was angry the theater's concession stand would not sell him popcorn Monday night. West then got an empty popcorn container from a trash can and demanded a refill.
Knoll says after the theater staff refused, West then threw the container at a worker and ran into the theater. Police say West later threw a trash can at a police officer and punched and bit her in the face.
Knoll says West was charged with aggravated assault and other counts. West was jailed Tuesday on $22,500 bond.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man denied movie popcorn charged with assaulting officer
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.