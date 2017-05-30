Home / Latest News /
Man flown to Arkansas hospital after being attacked by cow, authorities say
An elderly man was flown to an Arkansas hospital after being attacked by a cow Tuesday, authorities say.
The Sebastian County sheriff’s office responded around 10 a.m. to a farm east of Lavaca off Arkansas 252 on the eastern edge of the county, said agency spokesman Capt. Philip Pevehouse.
Pevehouse said the man was seriously hurt while tending to a calf. At one point, a cow intervened and left the man injured, he added.
The victim is believed to be in his early 70s, according to authorities.
His exact condition was not immediately clear as of Tuesday afternoon.
