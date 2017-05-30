Man robbed by 2 teens on bikes in North Little Rock, he tells police

A man told North Little Rock police that two teenagers robbed him Sunday evening in a residential area of the city.

The North Little Rock Police Department responded around 5:50 p.m. in reference to a robbery that happened in the 1600 block of Willow Street, according to a report.

While walking east on 16th Street from Pike Avenue, the victim, a 48-year-old man, noticed that two black male teens on bicycles were following him, authorities said.

The victim said that as he neared Willow Street, they approached him, and one said, “What’s up, old school?”

That teenager was described as having a high-top haircut and wearing a light blue shirt at the time, the report noted.

The victim said that the assailants began hitting him and demanded his money, prompting him to attempt to run away.

At that point, both robbers grabbed him, hit him and took items out of his hand. The report listed those items as a bag of groceries, money, a cellphone and a pair of shoes.

They also reportedly forcibly removed his right sock, which contained about $100 in cash, police said.

The robbers then fled the scene on their bicycles — one described as black and the other listed as green.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.