Tuesday recruiting tidbits

Two of Arkansas' football commitments plan to be back in Fayetteville for the Hogs' first summer camp on Saturday.

Tight end and linebacker commits Luke Ford and Bumper Pool plan to be on campus this weekend.

Ford, 6-7, 250 of Carterville, Ill. and Pool, 6-2,216 of Lucas, (Texas) Lovejoy will arrive in town on Friday.

Highly regarded linebacker DaShaun White, who recently named Arkansas as one of his top seven schools, said he's looking to visit Fayetteville a second time on Friday, but will know for sure soon.

White, 6-1, 210, 4.56 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of Richland High School in North Richland Hills, Texas, lists Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, TCU, Texas A&M and UCLA as his top schools. He and his mother, Geniva Turner visited Fayetteville on April 29.

As reported earlier, offensive lineman Jalynn Strickland, 6-6, 305 pounds, of Waycross (Ga.) Ware County, plans to arrive in Fayetteville for a visit on Friday. He has more than 20 scholarship offers, but has the Hogs as his leader. His other top schools, in order, are North Carolina State, Maryland and Minnesota.

Ashdown defensive back LaDarrius Bishop and running back Jeremy Gibson are also expected to arrive on Friday for visits.

Gibson, 5-11, 200 pounds, of Reserve (La.) Riverside Academy also has scholarship offers from Arizona State, Missouri, Colorado State, Texas Tech, Utah, Purdue and several others.

Offensive lineman Nigel Brannon, 6-5, 343 pounds, of Oklahoma City's John Marshall High School plans to attend Saturday;s prospect camp.

He has scholarship offers from TCU, South Dakota State, Howard and Kentucky Christian while drawing interest from Arkansas and others.

Arkansas womens basketball coach Mike Neighbors has extended an offer to 2019 guard Kennady Tucker of North Little Rock.

Arkansas quarterback commitment Connor Noland finished in the top three of the Dime Dropper Memorial Weekend QB Camp in Scottsdale, Arizona that featured 50 signal callers from around the nation.

His long throw of 64 yards was third best. He has a personal best of 67 yards. Noland finished 2nd in the accuracy competition and 3rd in the obstacle course challenge.