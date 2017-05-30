• George Takei was first cast in Star Trek two decades after World War II, when American racial prejudice against his Japanese ancestry still burned strong. Takei is also gay, and he played Lt. Sulu -- a character who was revealed to be gay last year, 50 years into a series that has always celebrated diversity in its cast and stories. So who better than Takei to respond to a spate of racially prejudiced criticism that greeted a trailer for the series' new installment, Star Trek: Discovery, featuring high-ranking black and Asian officers -- women, to boot. NextShark, an online magazine that describes itself as having "a focus on the Asian youth market," collected a choice sampling of comments below the trailer: "oh great a woman captain again"; "The captain looks like she was affirmative action'ed onto the bridge"; "BLM black." There were plenty of racial slurs. MSNBC contacted Takei, who has protested what he and others describe as Hollywood's history of "whitewashing" American entertainment. "People are finding the time to hate on Star Trek for having diversity," host Joy Reid prompted. "What? Well you know -- today, in this society, we have alien life-forms that we call trolls," Takei replied, explaining "And these trolls carry on without knowing what they're talking about and knowing even less about the history of what they're talking about. And some of these trolls go on to be presidents of nations." Takei is no fan of President Donald Trump. Last year, in the Washington Post, Takei, wrote about how Trump's threats to ban Muslims from the United States recalled the World War II internment camps where many Japanese families suffered, including his own, which was sent to a camp in Rohwer, Ark.

• Actor Robert De Niro says that "in movie terms," the country was once "an inspiring uplifting drama" but now has turned into "a tragic dumbass comedy." The two-time Oscar-winner spoke to Brown University graduates Sunday at the Ivy League school's commencement ceremonies in Providence, R.I. De Niro urged them to "work to stop the insanity" and to strive to make the world better. De Niro received an honorary doctorate of fine arts. Actor and rapper Daveed Diggs, who won a Tony Award for his role in Hamilton, also was among those who received honorary degrees. Diggs told the graduates that the country needs their new ideas "because the old ones have made a mess of things."

A Section on 05/30/2017