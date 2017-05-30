Police: Attacker beats 70-year-old with garden hoe in North Little Rock after he won't give up wallet

A 70-year-old North Little Rock man was struck repeatedly with a gardening hoe by an assailant who had entered his backyard, police said.

The resident said that he heard the north gate rattle behind his house while bending over to plant flowers around 8:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of North Moss Street, according to a report.

A short time later, a minor was seen jumping the fence into his backyard, the homeowner told an officer. Another entered the backyard through the driveway a short time later.

“You ready to do this?” one assailant reportedly said to the other before a demand was made for the victim’s wallet.

Police noted that the resident refused to to hand over his wallet.

At that point, one assailant “snatched" a garden hoe from the homeowner and struck him three or four times in the head with the gardening tool, the victim said.

The assault left the homeowner with minor injuries. He refused transport to a local hospital for evaluation, the report states.

Authorities described one assailant as a tall, dark-skinned male who wore a gray hoodie.

The second was listed as a tall, “light-skinned black male” who was reportedly wearing a white shirt.

The report lists both as wearing “unknown color pants.”

No items were reported stolen, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.