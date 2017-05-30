Police: Central Arkansas man threatened, shot at, ‘pistol-whipped’ after near-accident

A 59-year-old man told police Thursday that a man threatened him, shot at him and “pistol-whipped” him after the two almost got in a car accident in North Little Rock, according to a police report.

The Conway man said he had been driving north on North H Street in his white 2001 Dodge Ram around 5 p.m. when he approached the East 9th Street intersection, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report. At the intersection, an acquaintance of the man blew through a stop sign without pausing, and the 59-year-old avoided getting in a wreck with him, the report said.

The victim told police that the acquaintance followed him after the accident until he reached a dead end in the 1100 block of North G Street, according to the report. When the victim tried to turn around, he was blocked by the other man’s white Buick sedan, the report said.

The man got out of the sedan and pulled out a silver revolver with a black handle, then shot into the air, the victim said. The victim told authorities that the gunman walked to the driver’s-side window, pointed the gun in his face, said “I ought to shoot you” and blamed the man for the near-accident.

The victim apologized, and the gunman shot the truck’s passenger window and side-view mirror, according to the report. The 59-year-old got out of his pickup, and the gunman “pistol-whipped” him, the report said. Police said the man sustained a “severe laceration” in the attack. Both men drove off, the report said, and the victim went home and then to a local hospital.

The victim said his wife cleaned the broken glass out of his truck before she brought him back to North Little Rock. Police said the truck’s passenger window and side mirror were broken.

The 28-year-old man listed as a suspect in the aggravated assault was not listed as an inmate in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday afternoon.