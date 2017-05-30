Police: 110 mph chase in 3 Arkansas cities ends with minor arrested, 3 hospitalized

A minor was arrested after he led officers on a 20-minute high-speed chase Monday night while driving a stolen Toyota Prius, police said.

Little Flock Police Chief Jesse Martinez said one of his officers was on patrol around 10:45 p.m. when a Prius ran a stop sign. The officer looked up the car’s tags to find that it had been stolen from Bentonville, Martinez said. After confirming that the car had been stolen, authorities said, the officer attempted to stop the Prius.

Instead, the car led police on a 20-minute-long chase through Little Flock, Bentonville and Pea Ridge, Martinez said. Authorities said the chase reached speeds of up to 110 mph. It ended when the driver lost control and drove into a tree near the intersection of Arkansas 72 and U.S. 62, police said.

Martinez said there were five people in the car, all under the age of 18. The ages of the three girls and two boys ranged from 14 to 17, he said.

The driver, who did not have a license, faces several charges, including felony fleeing, reckless driving, four counts of endangering a minor in the first degree and theft by receiving, Martinez said. Authorities said the driver was taken to the Benton County juvenile detention center.

Of the four passengers, three were taken to a hospital and one was released to a parent, police said.