Police: Little Rock man arrested after driving toward wife, hitting man with vehicle

A Little Rock man was arrested Tuesday after he drove toward his wife and hit a man with his vehicle, according to a police report.

Jeremy Wright, 34, faces charges of second-degree battery and third-degree assault on a family or household member, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

A 25-year-old woman told police that her husband, Wright, followed her and a man to the 800 block of Gillette Drive in Little Rock around 10 p.m. Monday, where he came up to them in a driveway, the report said.

The woman stood between Wright and the man she was with, police said. While the woman blocked Wright from the man, he “began pushing her in the chest,” according to the police report. She told her husband she had pepper spray, and, when he didn’t stop pushing, sprayed him, the report said.

Wright got into his black 2005 Hyundai, which was parked on the street, then turned into the driveway and drove toward the man, who tried to jump out of the way, according to the report. Both of the man’s legs were hit by the vehicle, police said. Authorities said he sustained minor injuries.

Wright drove into a brick wall after hitting the man but left before police arrived, according to the report.

Police arrested Wright at his home Tuesday, authorities said. He is being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail.