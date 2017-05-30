Police identify teen fatally shot in weekend homicide in Little Rock

The Little Rock Police Department has identified the teenage victim of a fatal shooting Saturday.

In a statement, authorities said Kendrick Scales, 19, of Little Rock was shot in one of two homicides reported over the holiday weekend in Arkansas' capital city.

Scales was dropped off about 3:30 a.m. Saturday in an unidentified car with a witness at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, police said.

[UPDATED MAP: Details on all 2017 homicides in Little Rock, North Little Rock]

That witness told authorities that he had seen Scales “rolling around” on the ground in the 4200 block of East Asher Avenue.

Scale was later pronounced dead at the hospital. His death is the 27th homicide in Little Rock in 2017.

An investigation is ongoing. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday.