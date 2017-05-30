Home / Latest News /
Police investigate fatal shooting at Arkansas park
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:07 a.m.
BLYTHEVILLE — Blytheville police are investigating after a person was fatally shot at a city park.
Blytheville police said the shooting happened Monday night at Williams Park. The Blytheville Courier News reported that another person was killed in a nearby traffic crash moments later, but there was no immediate indication that the two events are connected.
Authorities have not released the names of the shooting victim or the person killed in the crash.
Monday's killing is the second shooting death to occur at Williams Park in less than two years.
