Search continues for Arkansas woman swept away in flash flood; 2 others found dead

The search continued Monday for an Arkansan who was swept away by flash flooding Saturday night in Branson, the city's police chief said.

Whitney McDonald, 31, of Nashville in Howard County was driving a vehicle that was reportedly washed off a road by flash flooding Saturday night, according to a statement from the city.

Two passengers in the vehicle -- Kaliea Munn, 17, and Antonio Finley, 37, both of Nashville -- were swept up by the floodwaters and found dead Sunday, the statement said.

The statement said two other passengers in the vehicle escaped to safety.

Authorities were conducting a recovery search for McDonald on Monday, Branson Police Chief Stan Dobbins said.

K-9 units searched in the area along Fall Creek, he said, and water patrol authorities from a state agency searched the area around where Fall Creek and Lake Taneycomo meet, he said.

"It's been a tragic weekend," Dobbins said.

Metro on 05/30/2017