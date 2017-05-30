Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 12:56 p.m.

Police: Thief steals from central Arkansas sandwich shop after claiming manager needed bail money

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 11:53 a.m.

A thief tricked a central Arkansas sandwich shop employee into handing over cash from the register after claiming the manager had been arrested and needed bail money, authorities said.

The Maumelle Police Department said the worker at the Subway at 155 Audubon Drive reported getting a phone call at 8:30 p.m. from a person claiming to represent the Pulaski County sheriff's office. The caller said the restaurant manager, whom he named, had been arrested and that a relative was headed to the business to pick up the cash, investigators said in a news release.

A man claiming to be the manager's brother-in-law showed up a short time later saying he needed the bail money, the release said, noting the worker handed over $220 from the register.

"The employee later called the manager’s cellphone and discovered that she had not been arrested," Capt. Jim Hansard wrote in the release.

