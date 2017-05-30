Home / Latest News /
Trump actively looking for new FBI director, spokesman says
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:09 p.m.
President Donald Trump is still on the hunt for a new FBI director after firing James Comey and is conducting more meetings to address the vacancy.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump is scheduled to meet Tuesday with John Pistole, the former head of the Transportation Security Administration.
Trump also is meeting about the FBI opening with Chris Wray, a former assistant attorney general at the Justice Department.
Before his foreign trip, Trump met with former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating and acting FBI director Andrew McCabe. Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman also met with the president but removed his name from consideration.
ARMNAR says... May 30, 2017 at 2:35 p.m.
LOL.
This should go well.
#sarcasm
