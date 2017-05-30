Two men injured in Wynne shootings

Two shootings in Wynne left two men injured Saturday night, police said.

Both shootings occurred about 10:09 p.m. Saturday, according to statement from the Wynne Police Department

Officers were called to the intersection of Williams Avenue and L Street on a report of a shooting, the statement said. Police found 21-year-old Shaqwan Collins of Wynne, who had been shot in the chest, according to the statement.

The other shooting occurred outside the Crossridge Community Hospital at 310 S. Falls Blvd., the statement said. Police said 26-year-old Trevohn Smith was injured in that shooting.

According to the statement, Larry Jackson, 48, of Wynne was arrested in the shooting of Smith.

The condition of the two victims was unknown Monday night, and it was unclear whether the shootings were connected.

No further information on the shootings was available Monday night.

