Woman robbed at gunpoint by 2 who asked for directions in Little Rock, police say

A woman was robbed at gunpoint after speaking with two people who reportedly sought travel help over the holiday weekend in Little Rock, police said.

The robbery happened around 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of Gum Springs Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Two people — a male driver and female passenger — asked the 44-year-old woman for directions and mentioned that they were from the John Barrow neighborhood, authorities said.

When the victim said she didn't know the directions, a verbal altercation ensued that resulted in the driver punching the woman in her nose and the passenger grabbing the victim's purse from her arm, authorities noted.

The two then re-entered their vehicle and traveled east from Gum Springs Road. A search of the area for the robbers was not successful, the report states.

Authorities described the driver as a black male with a heavy build who stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He wore a dark shirt and dark pants.

The passenger was listed as a black female who wore a brown shirt and brown pants. A height and weight were not immediately available.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.