$1,200 taken in burglary at Little Rock Wingstop location, police say

About $1,200 was stolen in a burglary at a Wingstop location on Little Rock’s west side, police said.

Officers responded around 5:10 a.m. Saturday to the restaurant at 11321 W. Markham St. after an alarm went off, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

A front glass door had been broken, and the safe appeared to have been broken into, authorities noted.

The owner of the location told police that about $400 was missing from the safe as well as about $150 from each of the business’s three cash registers.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.