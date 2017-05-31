7day menu planner

SUNDAY: Splurge on family day -- prepare a leg of lamb and serve it with Herb-Roasted Dijon Potatoes. Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a large bowl, mix together 5 tablespoons Dijon mustard, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 clove garlic (minced) and 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning. Add 2 pounds red potato chunks; toss to coat. Spoon into a shallow baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake 35 to 40 minutes, or until potatoes are fork-tender; stir occasionally. Add a grape-tomato and broccoli salad (halve the tomatoes and toss vegetables with a light vinaigrette), and dinner rolls. For dessert, top slices of angel food cake with strawberries.

Plan ahead: Save enough lamb, tomato-broccoli salad and cake for Monday. Save enough strawberries for Tuesday.

MONDAY: Enjoy leftover lamb with Lamb Sandwiches on Rosemary (or another) Bread. Brush the bread with olive oil and layer it with lamb slices, roasted red peppers, goat cheese and arugula. Serve with leftover tomato-broccoli salad. Drizzle chocolate syrup over the leftover cake for dessert.

TUESDAY: Prepare Tomato Soup With Orzo and White Beans for a flavorful no-meat soup. In a medium pot over medium heat, cook 1 large onion (chopped), 1 small green bell pepper (chopped), 2 cloves garlic (minced), 1 teaspoon dried oregano and 1 tablespoon olive oil for 6 minutes or until vegetables are softened. Add 1/3 cup orzo, 2 (14 1/2-ounce) cans diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and onions and their juice, 1 (15-ounce) can white beans (rinsed), 2 (14-ounce) cans no-salt-added vegetable broth, and coarse salt and pepper to taste; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cook 7 to 9 minutes, or until orzo is tender but still firm. Stir 3 tablespoons freshly grated parmesan into the soup, ladle into bowls and serve. Serve with grilled cheese sandwiches. For dessert, spoon leftover strawberries over vanilla ice cream.

Plan ahead: Save enough ice cream for Friday.

WEDNESDAY: Greek-Style Beef Skillet (see recipe) is a flavorful low-cost meal. Add mixed salad greens and crusty bread. Tropical fruit is good for dessert.

THURSDAY: Pick up a rotisserie chicken or two and serve with baked potatoes topped with broccoli and cheese sauce (frozen). Add whole-grain rolls. Stop by the bakery for brownies for something sweet.

Plan ahead: Save 2 cups chopped chicken and enough brownies for Friday.

FRIDAY: Let the kids help prepare Tex-Mex Chicken Pot Pie (see recipe). The whole family will enjoy it with deli carrot-raisin salad. Then, everyone will line up for warmed leftover brownies topped with a dollop of leftover ice cream and chocolate sprinkles.

SATURDAY: Our guests enjoyed Thai Shrimp With Pasta (see recipe). Serve the combo with a bibb lettuce salad and baguettes. For dessert, buy fruit tarts to keep it simple.

THE RECIPES

Greek-Style Beef Skillet

1 pound lean ground beef

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 teaspoons oregano

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 (14-ounce) can chicken broth

1 (14 1/2-ounce) can diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 1/2 cups dried penne pasta

1 (5-ounce) bag fresh spinach

3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese, divided use

Cook ground beef and onion in a Dutch oven on medium-high heat for 10 minutes or until beef is no longer pink, stirring occasionally. Drain fat. Add oregano, cinnamon and garlic powder; mix well. Stir in broth, tomatoes and tomato paste. Bring to boil. Stir in pasta. Reduce heat to medium; cover and cook 10 minutes or until pasta is nearly tender. Stir in spinach and 1/2 cup feta cheese. Cover. Cook 5 minutes longer or until pasta is tender. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup feta cheese. Cover. Let stand 5 minutes and serve.

Makes about 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 322 calories, 22 g protein, 12 g fat, 28 g carbohydrate, 60 mg cholesterol, 346 mg sodium and 3 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2.

Tex-Mex Chicken Pot Pie

2 large flour tortillas

1 (10 3/4-ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup

2 cups cooked (leftover) chicken

1 (16-ounce) package frozen vegetables for soup, thawed and drained

1 (4-ounce) can chopped mild green chiles

1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Roll the tortillas in damp paper towels and microwave on 100 percent power for 20 seconds or until heated.

Line the bottom of a 9-inch pie plate with 1 warmed tortilla.

In a large bowl, mix soup, chicken, vegetables, chiles and cilantro. Spoon into lined pie plate. Top with the other warmed tortilla. Coat with cooking spray. Cover with foil and bake 20 minutes. Uncover and bake 25 more minutes or until top is golden and filling is hot. Cut into 6 wedges and serve immediately.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with fat-free tortillas and reduced-sodium and reduced-fat soup) contains approximately 201 calories, 17 g protein, 5 g fat, 23 g carbohydrate, 39 mg cholesterol, 615 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1 1/2.

Thai Shrimp With Pasta

3 (3-inch) pieces dried lemongrass

3 cups hot water

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

2 teaspoons Sichuan seasoning (sometimes labeled Szechwan)

2 tablespoons cornstarch mixed with 2 tablespoons water

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined, thawed if using frozen

6 ounces angel hair pasta

5 cups torn fresh spinach leaves

1/4 cup salted nuts (such as cashews or almonds)

Place lemongrass and hot water in a 1-quart glass measure; cover and microwave on 100 percent power for 5 minutes; cool. Remove lemongrass to cutting board. Reserve water. Slice grass lengthwise, then finely chop.

In a large skillet, combine lemongrass, reserved water, wine, garlic powder, salt and Sichuan seasoning; bring to boil. Stir in cornstarch mixture; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until mixture thickens slightly. Add shrimp and cook 3 to 4 minutes or until shrimp turn pink. (If using frozen shrimp, cook 2 minutes.)

Meanwhile, cook angel hair according to package directions; drain and rinse. Return to cooking pot. Add spinach and shrimp mixture to pasta; toss. Garnish with nuts and serve.

Makes 4 servings.

Note: Look for dried lemongrass stalks in the spice aisle.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 327 calories, 28 g protein, 5 g fat, 40 g carbohydrate, 159 mg cholesterol, 332 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2 1/2.

