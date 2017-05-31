Arkansan who won more than $60,000 in prizes explains 'whirlwind' experience on 'The Price is Right'

Arkansan Alexander Vogl became exuberant after achieving an impressive feat on long-running game show The Price is Right, though at first he was unaware of the magnitude of his luck.

“My initial reaction was why was I so aggressive,” he told Arkansas Online, noting that he paused mentally on stage and began looking more closely at the numbers.

Vogl believed he’d missed the mark during the show’s final showcase round after his competitor had gone over her prize package's actual cash value.

Instead, the Fort Smith resident not only won the items he’d bid on, but was also the recipient of his fellow contestant’s showcase as well after he guessed within $250 of the actual price of his items.

Vogl had bid $24,150 on his items, which included trips to Madrid and Tahiti as well as a set of outdoor gaming items — an estimate just $170 below the actual cash value. His competitor’s showcase featured a trip to Memphis, a Ford Fiesta and a gift card to Hard Rock Cafe.

The total value of Vogl's winnings was $60,934.

After realizing the feat, the Arkansan became euphoric on stage, showing a visible look of shock on his face as he jumped up and down and ran over to his new car.

“It’s a whirlwind. It’s electric,” he said of the "fast and furious" taping experience. “It’s all over in the blink of an eye.”

The process of securing a spot on The Price is Right was lengthy but one that Vogl and his wife had dreamt about for quite some time, he said.

The two were placed in a lottery for tickets, and once selected to become part of the taping process, they traveled to California in March to vie for prizes on the CBS Television City lot. The episode aired Monday.

Before the show, Vogl said, the show's production team spent about four hours prepping, weeding through a crop of Price is Right hopefuls to find the most camera-ready contenders.

Hundreds of people were ushered inside to watch the game show unfold, with many of the prospective contestants only able to witness the spectacle.

From that point, Vogl said, it "was all just a lot of nerves."

Vogl, clad in a neon yellow T-shirt with “The Price I$ Right Here” on its front, was one of the first chosen to “come on down” to bid during the showcase showdown.

The show’s Plinko game sent the Arkansan, whose shirt read "Plinko Is > The Wall" on the back, to the wheel round with $12,000 in winnings.

In his first spin, Vogl got 20. His second spin of 80 secured him $1,000 and a spot in the final showcase round.

Out of all the trips, Vogl said he's most excited about his planned six-night vacation to Tahiti in the middle of the South Pacific. He and his wife have already started preparing for that excursion — submitting potential dates out of a preset calendar of days available.

As for the Memphis trip, the Arkansan said he's foregoing air travel and will make that vacation destination, one that he's familiar with, an extended weekend adventure on the road.