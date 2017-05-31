Arkansas man accused of punching daughter in face when she tried to contact abuse center

An Arkansas man was arrested Monday after he punched his 14-year-old daughter in the eye when she tried to contact an abuse center, officials said.

James Daniel Caldwell of Mountain Pine was arrested at his home in the 100 block of Seventh Street around 12:10 p.m., the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

According to an affidavit cited by the paper, Garland County sheriff's deputies went to Caldwell's home after dispatch got a call from an out-of-state abuse center.

Caldwell's 14-year-old daughter reportedly told police that her father had been abusing her and that she decided to reach out to a center in Nebraska for help after she searched the word "abuse" on the internet.

While attempting to send a video to the center, Caldwell punched his daughter in the right eye, the girl told police. Her eye was swollen and bruised, the affidavit said.

Caldwell was booked into Garland County jail on a charge of third-degree domestic battery.

The paper reported his age as 45. Online jail records list Caldwell as 44 years old.

A court date is scheduled for Monday.