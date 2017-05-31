Arkansas man accused of injuring cousin with hatchet during fight, authorities say

An Arkansas man is accused of injuring his cousin with a hatchet during an altercation early Monday, authorities said.

The Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs reported that Malik Keyshawn Smith, 21, of Hot Springs was arrested on a charge of second-degree domestic battery.

The Hot Springs Police Department responded around 1:45 a.m. Monday to a an address on Mason Street in reference to a stabbing.

Smith’s cousin told an officer that Smith had come to the residence to discuss the cousin’s mother calling his mother names, the newspaper reported.

A fight then ensued outside the home that resulted in Smith reportedly brandishing a small hatchet, according to authorities.

The cousin later grabbed the hatchet from Smith and threw it into the yard and suffered a cut to his left index finger as a result of the fight, police said.

Smith remained at the Garland County jail as of Wednesday afternoon without bail, records show. He has an appearance set for June 13 in Garland County District Court.