Authorities identify man found dead in rural area of central Arkansas

Authorities on Wednesday identified a man found dead over the weekend in a rural area of central Arkansas.

In a news release, the Saline County sheriff’s office said it responded around 8:30 a.m. Sunday to the 18000 block of U.S. 70 in Lonsdale.

At the address, deputies found an unresponsive person, later identified as 35-year-old James Lamere of Benton, according to the agency. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The killing is being investigated as a homicide.

Lonsdale is about 14 miles west of Benton.

Anyone with information regarding Lamere’s death is asked to call the Saline County sheriff’s office at (501) 303-5609 or (501) 303-5744.