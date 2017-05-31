Home / Latest News /
Authorities identify man found dead in rural area of central Arkansas
This article was published today at 2:48 p.m.
Authorities on Wednesday identified a man found dead over the weekend in a rural area of central Arkansas.
In a news release, the Saline County sheriff’s office said it responded around 8:30 a.m. Sunday to the 18000 block of U.S. 70 in Lonsdale.
At the address, deputies found an unresponsive person, later identified as 35-year-old James Lamere of Benton, according to the agency. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The killing is being investigated as a homicide.
Lonsdale is about 14 miles west of Benton.
Anyone with information regarding Lamere’s death is asked to call the Saline County sheriff’s office at (501) 303-5609 or (501) 303-5744.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Authorities identify man found dead in rural area of central Arkansas
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.