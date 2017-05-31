Fight inside Arkansas bar leaves one man dead
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
MORRILTON — A fight inside a Morrilton bar has left one man dead and another person injured.
Morrilton police identified the shooting victim as Dwight Smith Jr., 25. According to a news release, Smith already had been taken to a hospital emergency room in a private vehicle when officers arrived at the bar early Saturday.
Inside, officers found a person who had been cut in the foot.
The Arkansas State Police is helping the Morrilton Police Department in the investigation.
A woman answering the phone Tuesday at the Morrilton Police Department said no additional information was being released about the case.
Print Headline: Bar fight fatal for man in Morrilton
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Fight inside Arkansas bar leaves one man dead
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.