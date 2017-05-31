Fight inside Arkansas bar leaves one man dead

MORRILTON — A fight inside a Morrilton bar has left one man dead and another person injured.

Morrilton police identified the shooting victim as Dwight Smith Jr., 25. According to a news release, Smith already had been taken to a hospital emergency room in a private vehicle when officers arrived at the bar early Saturday.

Inside, officers found a person who had been cut in the foot.

The Arkansas State Police is helping the Morrilton Police Department in the investigation.

A woman answering the phone Tuesday at the Morrilton Police Department said no additional information was being released about the case.