Wednesday, May 31, 2017, 8:53 a.m.

Fight inside Arkansas bar leaves one man dead

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

MORRILTON — A fight inside a Morrilton bar has left one man dead and another person injured.

Morrilton police identified the shooting victim as Dwight Smith Jr., 25. According to a news release, Smith already had been taken to a hospital emergency room in a private vehicle when officers arrived at the bar early Saturday.

Inside, officers found a person who had been cut in the foot.

The Arkansas State Police is helping the Morrilton Police Department in the investigation.

A woman answering the phone Tuesday at the Morrilton Police Department said no additional information was being released about the case.

Print Headline: Bar fight fatal for man in Morrilton

