Business news in brief

Three Mile Island plant to close in '19

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. -- Exelon Corp.'s Three Mile Island atomic power plant, which in 1979 was the site of the worst U.S. commercial nuclear accident, will close in 2019 after losing money for five years.

The Pennsylvania plant, with one reactor still in operation, has lost revenue as power prices fell, Chicago-based Exelon said Tuesday in a filing. For the third consecutive year, the plant failed to win generating capacity payments in an auction held last week by Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Maryland Interconnection LLC, the largest U.S. power market. Meanwhile, the generator has failed to win government subsidies or market changes to enhance its viability, Exelon said.

The announcement points to the challenges facing U.S. nuclear power generators from plants burning cheap natural gas and from the rising output of wind and solar power. At least five nuclear power plants have retired in the past five years, including Fort Calhoun in Nebraska, which closed in October. Entergy Corp. in December announced plans to close its Palisades plant in Michigan.

Three Mile Island, about 90 miles west of downtown Philadelphia, was at risk of early retirement after failing to win capacity payments in this year's auction, Exelon said on May 24. The plant will close on or about Sept. 30, 2019.

-- Bloomberg News

Amazon shares top $1,000 for first time

SEATTLE -- Amazon.com Inc.'s shares topped $1,000 for the first time Tuesday, a milestone for a company wooing investors by dominating online commerce and cloud computing, two industries expected to keep growing as shopping habits change and businesses rethink how they deploy technology.

Amazon shares hit $1,001.20 in New York on Tuesday, up about 40 percent from a year ago and more than double the 15 percent gain of the S&P 500 Index in the same period. The shares rose 92 cents to close Thursday at $996.70. Investors are thinking about how much further Amazon can grow as it tries to replicate its U.S. success abroad.

The shares will likely push even higher because Amazon is growing so quickly in global industries that show no signs of slowing, said John Blackledge, analyst at Cowen and Company LLC, who recently increased his Amazon price target to $1,125 a share.

"There's a long runway there," he said. "The markets Amazon is playing in with global retail and cloud computing are just massive. Things continue to go well and investors are looking for more upside."

The Seattle company's $478 billion market value is double that of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. even though the world's biggest retailer will have sales three times larger than Amazon's this year.

-- Bloomberg News

Nebraska bucks trend, burns more coal

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska is the only state producing more electricity from coal than it did a decade ago, according to a Bloomberg analysis of U.S. government data.

While America's energy producers have cut coal-fired electricity generation by more than a third between 2006 and 2016 -- creating havoc for the coal sector, which once dominated the country's utility space -- Nebraska raised its coal-fired power output by 6 percent, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Nebraska's better known for corn. But it's home, too, to some of America's newest coal-fired power plants. In 2009, the Omaha Public Power District opened the almost 700-megawatt Nebraska City Station Unit II coal-fired facility. In 2011, the 220-megawatt Whelan Energy Center Unit 2 plant came online. Meanwhile, the Fort Calhoun nuclear power plant shut down for good in October.

"That will bump up our reliance on coal a little bit," said David Bracht, director of the Nebraska Energy Office, in a phone interview.

-- Bloomberg News

Czechs OK Russian hacker's extradition

PRAGUE -- A Czech court ruled Tuesday that a Russian man who faces charges of hacking computers at American companies can be extradited either to the United States or Russia -- and the suspect immediately appealed his possible extradition to the United States.

Czech authorities arrested Yevgeniy Nikulin in Prague on Oct. 5 in cooperation with the FBI after Interpol issued an international warrant. He is accused of hacking computers and stealing information from LinkedIn, Dropbox and other companies.

Russia also wants him extradited on a separate charge of Internet theft in 2009. Russian officials had previously said they were working to prevent his extradition to the U.S.

Judge Jaroslav Pytloun ruled Tuesday that the extradition requests from both countries meet all the necessary legal conditions.

The 29-year-old has denied wrongdoing.

Nikulin appealed his extradition to the United States. He has three days to decide if he will agree to being extradited to Russia.

-- The Associated Press

Weather unbalances Africa food supply

JOHANNESBURG -- Africa's corn harvest this year is a tale of two extremes as worries about overflowing silos and rotting crops in the south contrast with the east where supermarkets are running short of the staple food.

Zambia and South Africa are both predicting record output of the grain, while Zimbabwe may meet its domestic needs for the first time since it began seizing land from white farmers in 2000. Yet in East Africa, 17 million people may be facing hunger, and concerns about food shortages are driving up prices as governments scramble to secure imports.

"It all comes down to weather," said Wessel Lemmer, a senior agricultural economist at Barclays Africa Group Ltd.'s Absa unit in Johannesburg. "There's usually an inverse relationship between rainfall in south and east Africa, but this year has been more at the extreme end of that cycle."

Volatile weather conditions, prompted by the 2015-16 El Nino weather pattern and exacerbated by climate change, have caused extremes of drought and heavy rain across sub-Saharan Africa. The resulting variations in crop yields are stretching the continent's storage capacity and transport links while highlighting cross-border trade barriers that make it difficult for food to get where it's most needed.

"Transport costs, import-export bans, restrictions on genetically modified grain and local politics all hinder trade," said Jacques Pienaar, a Bloemfontein, South Africa-based analyst at Commodity Insight Africa. "In Africa, you can only move so much produce."

-- Bloomberg News

Business on 05/31/2017