City to pay $3.25M in mosque lawsuit

A New Jersey town will pay an Islamic group $3.25 million to settle a lawsuit over its denial of a permit to build a mosque, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Under the settlement, the group will be allowed to build the mosque and the town agreed to limit the zoning restrictions placed on houses of worship.

The Islamic Society of Basking Ridge sued Bernards Township, an upscale town in central New Jersey, last year, claiming it changed its zoning ordinances to deny the group’s plans. The Justice Department also sued the town last year, alleging it treated the group differently from other religious groups.

The $3.25 million is to settle the Islamic Society’s lawsuit, split into $1.75 million for attorneys’ fees and costs and $1.5 million for damages.

Through a spokesman, the township committee denied discriminating against the Islamic Society and maintained the denial of the group’s proposal was “based on accepted land use criteria only.”

“We remain a united township where all are welcome,” spokesman Michael Turner wrote in an email. “This is the end of a long engagement on the application and opinions may still be varied, but it is in the best interest of the township to conclude the litigation.”