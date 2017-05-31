Clarksville death leads to one arrest
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
A Clarksville man was being held in the Johnson County jail Tuesday after being arrested in the shooting death of a man.
Billy D. Martin Jr., 33, was being held without bail on a charge of first-degree murder, according to the sheriff's jail roster. No formal charges have been filed against Martin.
Martin is a suspect in the death of Donald Skidmore, 38, whose body was found outside his home in rural Clarksville, a news release from the sheriff's office stated.
The news release said deputies were called to Skidmore's home at 12:50 a.m. Friday on a report of a shooting. The Johnson County coroner also was called to the scene.
Martin was arrested, but the news release contained no details about why he was taken into custody or how the shooting occurred.
Skidmore's body was to be sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for autopsy. The investigation remained open pending autopsy results, the release said.
