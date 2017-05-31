Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, May 31, 2017, 11:36 a.m.

Climate change among issues to be debated at Exxon meeting

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:34 a.m.


DALLAS — At Exxon Mobil, profit is down and the stock has sagged, too, but debate at the annual meeting is more likely to focus on the oil giant's stance on climate change and other issues.

Shareholder activists are pushing Exxon to study and disclose whether regulations designed to reduce carbon emissions could hurt demand for oil.

They also want Exxon to describe steps it takes to prevent methane emissions from hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, when it drills oil and gas wells.

The meeting Wednesday will be the first since Darren Woods became CEO, replacing Rex Tillerson, who moved up his retirement date after being picked to become President Donald Trump's secretary of state.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

