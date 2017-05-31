Crews rescue man after 30-foot fall in Arkansas ravine

A man was airlifted to a hospital after he fell down a ravine in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Emergency responders were called to Winfrey Valley near Winslow to rescue a man who had fallen down a ravine, Central EMS chief Becky Stewart said. Stewart said her office was called around 9 a.m., though several agencies responded, including Washington County Urban Search and Rescue.

Officials had to perform a "high-angle rescue," meaning the slope of the bluff was too steep to traverse on foot, Stewart said. Responders had to use a system of ropes and safety mechanisms to free the man, she said.

The victim, whose name has not be released, was flown to a hospital, Stewart said.

Stewart said the man experienced "moderate trauma" but said she could not comment on his specific injuries.

The ravine was on private property and he dropped roughly 30 feet, said Willie Watts, a team leader with the county's search and rescue.

Watts said he did not know if the man lived on the property or the reason for him being in the area.

State Desk on 05/31/2017