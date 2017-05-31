Greenbrier man admits bilking firm of $120,998

A Greenbrier man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal wire fraud charge, admitting that he stole $120,998.40 from Twin City Transportation while managing the company's mechanic shop from 2007-15.

U.S. District Judge Leon Holmes accepted the guilty plea from Charles Lynn Grady Jr., who will be sentenced at a later date. Grady will be required to make full restitution to the company and faces possible prison time and a possible fine.

According to a plea agreement read aloud in court, Grady began in 1999 working for the company, which transports goods across the country in tractor-trailer rigs. The company uses a tracking system called Comdata to electronically transfer funds from the company to cover on-the-road repairs at shops across the country.

Grady admitted that while managing the fleet's repairs, he used his access to the Comdata system and the authorization forms necessary to create a Comcheck to transfer money from the company into his personal bank account.

He also admitted then disguising the fraudulent transfers as legitimate payments for repairs to fictitious payees.

