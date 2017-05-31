Grill provides heat source for skillet lamb chops

One of California chef Jeff Anderson's favorite grilling tools comes from his stovetop: a cast-iron skillet.

"You can cook with cast iron directly on the grill," said Anderson, Safeway's executive chef and recipe-maker. "That way, you don't heat up the house, but the meat still has that nice cast-iron sear and flavor."

For many meals (especially in warm weather), Anderson gravitates to seasonal ingredients such as lamb with spring vegetables.

"I'm a big fan of lamb with peas and asparagus," he said. "It's one of my favorite flavors."

To stretch his budget, Anderson slices a rack of lamb into eight chops.

Using the grill, he sears marinaded chops in a cast-iron skillet. Meanwhile, he grills asparagus directly on the grill.

"Grilled asparagus is fantastic," Anderson said. "Most people overcook asparagus. I like asparagus when it still has a snap to it. So, I grill it; 45 seconds to a minute a side. Serve it with a little olive oil, salt and pepper. Yum!"

Anderson also likes asparagus raw, shaved and tossed with lemon juice and olive oil. "That's a great salad," he said.

To round out the meal, Anderson opts for a couscous salad.

"Couscous is so fast and easy to prepare," he said. "And you can re-purpose the leftovers. This couscous salad makes a delicious filling for chicken breasts."

For dessert, Anderson goes for strawberries, but he uses a secret ingredient to accent their sweetness.

"Black pepper and strawberries -- that's delicious," he said. "A twist of black pepper really brings out their flavor. One of my favorite [desserts] is to warm sliced strawberries with a little tiny bit of Grand Marnier, a tablespoon of orange juice, a bit of butter and that twist of black pepper. That's a wonderful topping for ice cream or shortcake. Or use it as a filling for upside-down cake."

Cast-Iron Lamb Chops With Couscous Salad

1 rack of lamb

For marinade:

1 fresh rosemary sprig

2 tablespoons olive oil plus a little more for cooking

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 tablespoons red wine

1 teaspoon fresh garlic, minced

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

Salad:

1 cup couscous

1 cup baby spinach

1/4 cup cherry tomatoes, cut into small slices or halves

1/4 cup sweet peas (frozen), warmed in hot water or microwave, or fresh

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Cook the lamb chops by cutting between each bone to divide rack into chops. Tenderize or pound each lamb chop to flatten eye of the chop.

Mix ingredients for marinade. Put chops into bowl, add marinade and coat each chop; allow to marinate 30 to 45 minutes.

While lamb chops are marinating, prepare couscous for salad.

Prepare couscous according to package instructions. Cool to room temperature. Combine cooked couscous with baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, peas, olive oil, lemon juice and season to taste. Toss lightly and serve.

To cook the lamb: Heat pan over medium-high heat, add oil, then add lamb chops and allow to cook 3 to 4 minutes per side; reduce heat as necessary to prevent excessive coloring.

Remove from pan and let lamb chops rest 3 to 4 minutes, then plate with couscous salad and serve.

Makes 2 servings.

Recipes courtesy chef Jeff Anderson of Safeway

