Gun held to head, holdup victim in North Little Rock says

A 28-year-old man is accused of pointing a gun at a person's head during an aggravated robbery in North Little Rock early Tuesday, according to a police report.

Police arrested Lawrence Hayes Jr. after they were dispatched to the Motel 6 at 400 W. 29th St. in North Little Rock for a report of an aggravated robbery in progress, according to the report. A caller had reported that a man was holding a gun to the head of her friend, the report said.

The victim told police he was walking to his white Toyota when a man approached him and asked if he wanted any drugs, police said. When the victim declined, the robber pulled out a handgun then pointed it at the victim's head, demanding the victim's wallet and money, according to the report.

The robber took his wallet then ordered the victim into the white Toyota, the report said. Police said the robber continued to hold the gun to the victim's head while inside the car.

As the robber heard the sirens and saw officers approaching, he threatened to kill the victim, according to the report.

Police said the robber tossed the gun onto the victim's lap before he began to walk away, the report said.

Authorities arrested Hayes and found him with methamphetamine, oxycodone and a loaded 9mm handgun magazine, according to the report.

The victim was found sitting in the driver's seat with his hands up yelling "There is something in my lap," to officers, the report said. Police found a 9mm handgun in his lap.

According to the report, Hayes faces seven felony counts, including aggravated robbery, terroristic threatening and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

He was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Tuesday night.