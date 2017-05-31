Adcock adjusts to life away from home

— There were several challenges Arkansas freshman offensive lineman Kirby Adcock had to overcome since enrolling in January, the main one was being away from his mother, Cindi.

“It was tough knowing she was at home without me there,” Adcock said. “That was tough getting used to that.”

The Nashville native said he stays in touch with his mother, who often makes the trip to Fayetteville.

“She’ll call me every once in a while,” Adcock said. “She’ll come up here on the weekends. Most of the time, she’s up here so she gets to see me a lot.”

Adcock, 6-5 and 300 pounds, inked with the Hogs over scholarship offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Southern Miss, Louisiana Tech and Arkansas State. He received the 2016 Willie Roaf Award, which is presented to the top high school offensive lineman by the Little Rock Touchdown Club.

He, along with fellow freshman offensive linemen Dalton Wagner and Shane Clenin, bonded well during the recruiting process and even more so since their arrival in Fayetteville.

“We kind of knew each other before, but when we got up here for bowl week, we got to know each other even more and ever since then it’s been growing and we’re buddies now,” Adcock said.

On the field, the speed of the game has been one of the biggest adjustments. Adcock said being roommates with Wagner, Clenin and freshman quarterback Daulton Hyatt has helped.

“They’ll say something that’s pretty much similar so we all know we’re going through the same thing,” Adcock said. “So it kind of helps us bond even more.”

Adcock was a member of the National Honor Society and as a junior was selected to be a part of Boys State which recognizes participants that exhibit leadership, character, loyalty and service to their schools and community.

He’s doing well academically, but admits the exams in college are difficult.

“It’s definitely a big change with with the tests,” Adcock said. “The tests are different. The questions are a lithe bit more in-depth, but I’m still doing pretty good.”