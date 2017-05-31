Little Rock TV anchor, reporter leaving for job in Connecticut

A Little Rock TV anchor whose jailhouse interview with convicted murderer Arron Lewis became a key component of his trial is departing for a job in Connecticut.

KARK-TV weekend anchor and reporter Shannon Miller made the announcement via her Twitter account Wednesday afternoon.

“Headed to the East Coast for my next chapter in TV news,” her tweet read in part.

At the end of June, Miller will relocate to NBC affiliate WVIT-TV in New Britain, Conn., where she will work as an anchor and reporter.

Miller joined Little Rock’s NBC affiliate in August 2014. Before that, she was a morning anchor at CBS affiliate KOLR-TV in Springfield, Mo., as well as an anchor and reporter at NBC affiliate KNWA-TV in Fayetteville.

Miller’s interview with Lewis in the killing of Realtor Beverly Carter received national attention and was featured on Dateline NBC. It would also be used during Lewis’ trial in January 2016.