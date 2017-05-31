Man tells police he was injured in drive-by shooting while attending barbecue in Arkansas

A 32-year-old man reported being shot in the leg at a Memorial Day barbecue in Hot Springs, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Wednesday.

The victim was treated at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs for an injury that police said was "not life or limb threatening."

The man told police he was at the barbecue at an unknown residence when he was shot shortly before midnight by a gunman who fired from a gold passenger car, according to a police report cited by the newspaper. The location wasn't clear, but the victim and witness said they believed it was on West St. Louis Street.

There was no report of an arrest or an indication of a motive.

