Motorcyclist dies days after crash

An Arkansan died Tuesday, several days after his motorcycle left a state highway and hit a ditch in Searcy County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A 2007 Honda motorcycle was traveling north on Arkansas 263 near Big Flat around 5:40 p.m. Thursday when it left the roadway and struck the ditch, state police reported.

Shea Smith, 55, of Mountain View was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, where he died early Tuesday, Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs said.

No one else was reported hurt in the crash, and conditions were reported as clear and dry at the time of the accident.

Metro on 05/31/2017