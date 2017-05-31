• Ariana Grande will return to Manchester, England, on Sunday for a concert to benefit the victims of the May 22 terrorist attack that left 22 dead and scores injured after Grande's performance at the Manchester Arena. The One Love Manchester show will feature an all-star lineup, including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Pharrell, among others. Proceeds will support the We Love Manchester emergency fund, and the concert -- which will be held at Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground -- will be aired live on BBC TV, BBC Radio and Capital Radio networks and will also be streamed, according to Billboard. Last week, Grande announced her intention to hold a benefit concert, promising her fans and "the incredibly brave city of Manchester" that she would offer "everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way." Tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster on Thursday, beginning at 10 a.m. British time, according to a news release. Fans who attended Grande's May 22 concert can attend the benefit show for free. "Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before," Grande said in a Twitter statement. "Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us." Grande flew home to Florida after the bombing and suspended her tour through June 5. Her next scheduled Dangerous Woman tour stop is June 7 in Paris.

• Bill O'Reilly's next book, the first since his ouster from Fox News in April, takes his multimillion-selling Killing historical series to the Revolutionary War era. Killing England: The Brutal Struggle for American Independence will be published Sept. 19, Henry Holt and Co. said Tuesday. The book will be co-written by O'Reilly's longtime collaborator, Martin Dugard. The six previous Killing books, which include Killing Lincoln, Killing Reagan and Killing Kennedy, have consistently sold more than 1 million copies each in hardcover, a rare achievement in nonfiction publishing. O'Reilly said he chose the American Revolution because he had never read a book that explained it "top to bottom" and wanted to show the personal sides of George Washington and other leaders. O'Reilly was fired in April amid allegations of sexual harassment, which he has denied. But Holt has said changes are planned in his publication schedule, which includes three more Killing releases. "We are totally committed to Bill, long-term. Why wouldn't we be?" Holt President and Publisher Stephen Rubin, said adding that the company is "thrilled" to continue "the most successful adult nonfiction franchise in recent publishing history."

A Section on 05/31/2017