Suspect in 8 killings crafty, sheriff says

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. -- A man accused of killing eight people at three houses in Mississippi swapped cars several times as he fled the crimes, eluding officers tracking him across the rural county, a sheriff said Tuesday.

Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing said his small department got help trying to capture Willie Corey Godbolt but had no way to know where he would show up next.

Deputy William Durr was the first to respond, with a second officer following a few minutes behind, according to Rushing. The department of about 20 full-time officers covers a county that's more than 500 square miles, so responding to a call can take some time, he said.

Witnesses say Godbolt had gone to a Bogue Chitto home to demand that his estranged wife give up their two children.

Durr was killed, as were three others at that house. Authorities said Godbolt, 35, fled and killed four more people at two other homes. Aside from the deputy, they were all relatives or acquaintances of Godbolt.

After airport standoff, ex-Marine held

ORLANDO, Fla. -- An armed man at Orlando International Airport was taken into custody Tuesday night after a nearly three-hour standoff, authorities said.

No one was hurt, but the situation created confusion and anxiety as travelers posted video and photos online showing police at the airport with their weapons drawn.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said during a news conference Tuesday night that the suspect, Michael Wayne Pettigrew, 26, actually had a replica firearm. Officers who responded to the airport's car-rental area earlier that evening said Pettigrew was trying to get officers to shoot him.

Once the area was evacuated and Pettigrew was surrounded, Mina said, a crisis negotiator was able to get Pettigrew to surrender without shots being fired. Mina said Pettigrew, a former Marine, was being held for a mental evaluation but also faces aggravated-assault charges.

Some flights were delayed during the standoff. Airport operations were returning to normal late Tuesday.

Shots suspected in paper's broken glass

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Several windows were shattered at the main office of the Lexington Herald-Leader in downtown Lexington. Small-caliber gunfire is suspected in the damage.

The Herald-Leader filed a report on the damage with Lexington police, who were at the building investigating early Monday.

Exterior windows were damaged on the first-, second- and third-level banks of windows of the pressroom on the Midland Avenue side of the building. Three exterior windows were shattered, leaving broken glass on the sidewalk. Two windows on the upper level of the press room were damaged, but did not shatter.

Lexington police investigators believe the damage is consistent with small-caliber gunfire.

Based on a review of security camera footage, the windows were shattered Sunday morning between 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. No employees were injured or near the area where the damage occurred.

Publisher Rufus Friday said the Herald-Leader is taking immediate steps to shore up the damaged windows and to increase security along Midland Avenue, where there already are security cameras.

"It's concerning," Friday said, especially given the level of rhetoric directed at journalists recently in the United States and in Kentucky.

30 Medicaid protesters arrested in N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The head of the North Carolina NAACP was among more than 30 people arrested Tuesday during a demonstration against Republican lawmakers' refusal to expand Medicaid coverage -- the latest in a string of protests the NAACP and members of the Moral Monday movement have waged since the GOP returned to power in 2013.

With zip-ties on their wrists, the Rev. William Barber and 31 other protesters were led away by police as supporters continued protest chants in support of health care for all.

Before Tuesday's arrests, a group comprising doctors, health care workers, clergymen and others marched through the hallways and gathered near the offices of House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger, where other protesters sat outside. Police also arrested some protesters who had entered Republican Sen. Bill Rabon's office.

