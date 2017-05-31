Wal-Mart workers' events set for today

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. will kick off its annual shareholders week by holding meetings for U.S. and international employees on the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus this morning.

U.S. store employees who were selected by the company to attend shareholders week will meet in Bud Walton Arena beginning at 8 a.m. The two-hour meeting typically mixes company news and entertainment.

Wal-Mart's meeting for international employees begins at 8 a.m. in Barnhill Arena and will span three hours. The retailer has about 2.3 million employees worldwide, including 1.5 million in the U.S.

Wal-Mart will hold its annual shareholders meeting in Bud Walton Arena at 8 a.m. Friday.

-- Robbie Neiswanger

Olympian takes job as retail specialist

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. has hired eight-time Olympic medalist Nathan Adrian as a category specialist who will oversee swimming products across the company's e-commerce platforms.

The position is a newly created role in the company's U.S. e-commerce operations. Scott Hilton, chief revenue officer for the company's U.S. e-commerce business, said in a blog post that Wal-Mart is in the process of hiring hundreds of category specialists over the next few months.

"They are responsible for owning the complete customer experience and business performance for their specific product area -- they're the CEO of their category," Hilton said in the post.

Wal-Mart plans to strengthen its expertise in online products by adding experts to oversee the listings and assortment across specific categories. Earlier this year, the company acquired e-commerce retailers ShoeBuy.com, Moosejaw and ModCloth and kept the management teams intact to run their categories -- shoes and apparel, outdoor, and women's fashion, respectively -- across the company's websites.

Adrian has won five gold medals, one silver and two bronze in three Olympics.

-- Robbie Neiswanger

Arkansas Index ends day with loss of 0.87

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, dropped 0.87 to 323.33 Tuesday.

"The financial markets closed lower with investors unmoved by the latest round of economic releases and falling oil prices," said Bob Williams, senior vice president and managing director of Simmons First Investment Group Inc. in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

